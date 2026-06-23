Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Key Decisions On UCC, Farmers, Education & Welfare Schemes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet held a meeting on Tuesday and approved several important decisions related to governance, farmers, education and public welfare in Bhopal.

MSME Minister Chaitanya Kashyap said that preparations for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state have now reached the final stage. More than nine lakh suggestions were received from across the state, and over three crore SMS messages were sent to gather public opinion. The last date for submitting suggestions was June 22. He said that over 90 percent of the suggestions support the UCC, including inputs from both men and women of minority communities.

A high-level committee, which also includes a High Court judge, is currently reviewing these suggestions. The draft is expected to be ready by July 5 and will be presented in the upcoming Assembly session.

On farmers’ welfare, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Kisan Samman Nidhi from Kolkata, benefiting 81 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh with direct assistance of ₹40 crore.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is also providing nearly ₹5,000 crore in zero-interest loans to farmers. The repayment system has been changed to a flexible 12-month rolling schedule, reducing pressure on farmers. The state bears about 5.5 percent interest, while the Centre shares 4.5 percent, with the total interest burden of around ₹880 crore annually. The year 2026 has been declared as “Kisan Year,” while 2025 was marked as “Industry Year.”

Education Sector

In the education sector, the government has approved the upgradation of 315 schools to higher secondary level and the establishment of 214 new higher secondary schools. Around ₹35 crore has been sanctioned for these projects.

The state will also celebrate Guru Purnima from July 15 to 29, with various school-level events such as essay writing, debates and cultural programmes, in which ministers will also participate.

The Cabinet also approved ₹1,740 crore for the Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana for five years, under which ₹5,000 is given for each marriage. Additionally, ₹3,580 crore was approved for the grain transport subsidy scheme. A new law college will also be opened in Shajapur.

The government will observe Syama Prasad Mukherjee Balidan Diwas on July 23, with a 15-day series of community programmes planned across the state.

Officials also said that the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign has reached villages across Madhya Pradesh. Traditional water sources like wells, ponds and handpumps are being restored. The state has ranked third in the country in this campaign, with districts like Dindori, Khandwa and Shahdol among the top performers.

A special programme will be held from June 25 to 30 to complete remaining water conservation work.