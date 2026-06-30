Air India Express Launches Direct Indore-Abu Dhabi Flights From July 15; Check Full Schedule

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air India Express has announced a new direct flight service between Indore and Abu Dhabi, starting July 15, 2026.

The airline will operate the route four times a week, improving air connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and the UAE.

The Schedule

According to the schedule, flights will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Flight IX 0247 will depart from Indore at 7:50 PM on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, reaching Abu Dhabi at 9:35 PM.

On Sundays, the flight will leave Indore at 8:50 PM and arrive at 10:35 PM.

The return flight, IX 0248, will depart from Abu Dhabi at 10:35 PM on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, landing in Indore at 3:20 AM the next day.

On Sundays, it will leave Abu Dhabi at 11:35 PM and reach Indore at 4:20 AM the following day.

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The new service is expected to benefit business travellers, tourists, and people travelling between Indore and Abu Dhabi.

India-UAE Link

The new Indore–Abu Dhabi service is part of Air India Express' wider plan to expand its India-UAE network. The airline is introducing five new direct routes to improve connectivity between major Indian cities and key destinations in the UAE.

The expansion is expected to meet the growing demand for direct international travel while making journeys easier and faster for business travellers, tourists, and the Indian community living in the UAE.