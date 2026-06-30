New Yashwant Club Team Unveils ₹50-Crore Roadmap In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the victory of the YC Happy Panel in the Yashwant Club elections, the newly elected managing committee is set to assume office, with first-time president Jitendra Jain unveiling an ambitious roadmap for the club's future.

The committee plans major infrastructure upgrades along with a structured policy for inducting new members.

A key priority will be implementing the Rs 50-crore development plan promised in the election manifesto.

Proposed projects include a modern sports complex, a 100-seat auditorium, two new restaurants, 26 guest rooms and upgraded sports facilities, including courts for emerging games such as pickleball.

Club officials said the previous committee inducted 100 new members last year, collecting Rs 25 lakh from each as admission fees.

The nearly Rs 25 crore raised has been kept in fixed deposits and will now be utilised for the proposed development works.

The new committee also plans to introduce a formal membership policy. While the previous annual general meeting agreed in principle to induct 10 new members each year from fields such as sports, administration and the armed forces, the eligibility criteria and selection process are yet to be finalised.

The guidelines are expected to be framed within the next two to three months, after which the annual membership process will begin.

Admission fees from new members will continue to be invested in the club's expansion projects.

Jain said the club's master plan has already been approved. Construction of the sports complex will begin in the first phase, followed by additional guest rooms.

He added that new memberships would be opened only after transparent and comprehensive guidelines are put in place.