Indore Municipal Corporation Trials Monsoon-Friendly Road Repair Tech | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to improve road maintenance during the monsoon, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday conducted a live demonstration of water-based cold mix asphalt technology at Vijay Nagar Square.

The technology is being evaluated for repairing potholes and carrying out patchwork on asphalt roads during the rainy season.

Civic officials said the material will be introduced across the city if the trial proves successful.

Additional Commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, Assistant Engineer Abhishek Singh, Zonal Officer Prakash Nagar and Tina Sisodiya were present during the demonstration.

IMC Public Works in-charge Rajendra Rathore said conventional hot mix asphalt is often ineffective during the monsoon as it requires dry road surfaces and high temperatures.

In contrast, the water-based cold mix can be applied directly to wet or water-filled potholes without drying the surface or heating the material.

The technology uses a water-activated bitumen binder that hardens quickly on contact with moisture, enabling durable repairs.

The mix contains bitumen emulsion, oxidised bitumen, soil stabilisers, anti-stripping agents, waterproofing compounds and specialised additives, including polymers and nano-silica, to improve adhesion, flexibility and moisture resistance.

Officials said the material performs well even during heavy rain and high humidity.

Unlike conventional methods, it does not require a hot mix plant or heavy machinery and can be applied with simple tools.

Roads repaired using the technology can generally be reopened to traffic within one to three hours, reducing disruption to commuters.