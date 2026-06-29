Drug Smuggler Arrested In Indore; Brown Sugar, ₹19 Lakh Cash Seized |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Dwarkapuri Police arrested a suspected drug trafficker in a major crackdown on illegal drug supply in the city, officials said on Monday.

During the operation, police seized 270 grams of brown sugar, 8 kg of ganja, ₹19 lakh in cash, a currency counting machine, 22 live pistol cartridges and equipment used for repacking drugs.

According to police, the investigation began on June 22, when police arrested a man identified as Lucky Nath with 16 grams of brown sugar.

During questioning, Lucky Nath revealed that he had obtained the contraband from Chetan Nath.

Acting on this input, police tracked down 36-year-old Chetan Nath, a resident of North Mohalla in Dwarkapuri. He was detained from the Rajwada area on Sunday evening.

During interrogation, Chetan Nath allegedly told police that he procured brown sugar from Pratapgarh in Rajasthan and supplied it in Indore. Police are now identifying other individuals linked to the network.

A subsequent search of his house led to the recovery of 270 grams of brown sugar, 8 kg of ganja, ₹19 lakh in cash, a currency counting machine, 22 live cartridges and materials used for packaging drugs.

Police registered a case against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and other relevant provisions.

Officials also stated that Chetan Nath had been operating the illegal drug trade along with his sister, Seema Nath, who is also suspected to be involved in drug trafficking. The siblings are believed to have run a supply network across the city.

Police added that Chetan Nath was previously arrested in a kidnapping case by Dwarkapuri Police and was released from jail in April 2026.

According to police, he is a habitual offender with 17 criminal cases registered against him, including murder, robbery and Arms Act violations.

He was also absconding in 2 separate cases registered at Rajendra Nagar Police Station in Indore and Naugaon Police Station in Dhar district.

Further investigation is underway to trace the wider network involved in the drug supply chain.