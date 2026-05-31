20 Kg Brown Sugar Up To ₹40 Crore Seized, 5 Held, Including A Woman In Mandsaur | Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized 20 kg of brown sugar valued between Rs 20 crore and Rs 40 crore and arrested five persons, including a woman, during a major anti-narcotics operation in Mandsaur district on Sunday.

SP Vijay Kumar Meena said the seizure was made after a team from New Abadi police station intercepted and searched vehicles based on a tip-off.

The exact value of the contraband will be determined after laboratory testing, though officials estimate it could fetch up to Rs 40 crore if found to be of superior quality.

Police also seized two four-wheelers allegedly used to transport the narcotics and seven mobile phones worth around Rs 2.5 lakh. No cash was recovered.

The arrested suspects were identified as Hemant Verma, 50 and Mona Sen, 48, both residents of Indore and Rahul Meena, 36, Subhash alias Pintu Nahar, 46 and Jitendra alias Karu Meena, 35, all from Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan.

During preliminary interrogation, police found indications of an interstate narcotics trafficking network. Investigators are probing the supply chain, financial transactions and possible involvement of other gang members.

One suspect, Aziz alias Ejaz of Pratapgarh, is absconding and efforts are underway to trace him.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at New Abadi police station.