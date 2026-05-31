Four Held, 13 Stolen Bikes Worth ₹10 Lakh Recovered In Indore

Four Held, 13 Stolen Bikes Worth Rs 10 Lakh Recovered In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four men were arrested in connection with a motorcycle theft racket, and 13 stolen bikes worth around Rs 10 lakh were recovered from their possession, police said on Saturday.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said the accused have been identified as Mohit Verma, Vishesh Kori, Nishant Sunhare and Mohit Sunhare alias Chirag, all residents of different parts of the city.

Police received information that some youths were moving around the Vijay Nagar and Meghdoot Garden areas on suspicious motorcycles without registration numbers and were attempting to sell them at unusually low prices.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team reached the spot, surrounded the suspects and detained them. During questioning, the accused failed to produce valid ownership documents for the motorcycles.

They allegedly confessed to stealing the vehicles from Vijay Nagar, Pardesipura, Kanadiya, Sanwer and Dewas Naka areas on different occasions.

Based on information provided by the accused, police recovered 13 stolen motorcycles worth approximately Rs 10 lakh.

The recovered vehicles are linked to theft cases registered in several police station areas, including Vijay Nagar, Pardesipura, Kanadiya and Sanwer. Further investigation is underway.