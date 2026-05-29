Private Pools & Scenic Views-- Indore Youths Pick Serene Weekend Getaways Over DJ & Clubbing

Private Pools & Scenic Views: Indore’s Villa Stay Trend Surges Among Youth |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Trading crowded cafés and busy city streets for scenic villas, private pools and peaceful countryside stays, residents of Indore are increasingly embracing the trend of weekend property getaways. From luxury villas with swimming pools to nature retreats on the outskirts of the city, short staycations are becoming the preferred way for youngsters, families and working professionals to unwind from hectic urban life.

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Travel and hospitality operators say demand for villas and farmhouses around Indore has grown sharply over the past two years, especially during summer vacations, long weekends and festive breaks. Locations near Simrol, Jam Gate, Bypass Road, Mhow and Super Corridor are emerging as favourite destinations due to their greenery, scenic surroundings and easy connectivity.

Property owners report that most bookings now come from groups looking for private celebrations, birthday parties, family reunions or simply a peaceful break away from the city’s rush.

Amenities:

Amenities such as private pools, outdoor seating, bonfire spaces, barbecue setups and aesthetic interiors have become key attractions for Gen Z travellers and young professionals.

Social media's role:

Social media is also playing a major role in driving the trend. Scenic poolside reels, sunset photography and countryside aesthetics have made villas a popular choice among youngsters seeking “Instagram-worthy” experiences.

Hospitality experts say people are increasingly choosing “micro-vacations” over long-distance travel because they offer relaxation without extensive planning or high expenses.

Several premium villas and farm stays around Indore are witnessing high occupancy rates on weekends.

Some of the most preferred properties include:

• StayVista at Lotus by the lake|Premium Villa with Private Pool in Indore — known for its lakeside views, private pool and peaceful ambience.

• Imora - The soul retreat — popular among youngsters for its aesthetic interiors, poolside stay and relaxing atmosphere.

• House of Views (HoV) — offers scenic hill surroundings and premium accommodation for weekend gatherings.

• Cuckoo Farm Stay — located near natural landscapes and waterfalls, making it ideal for nature lovers.

• Verde Vista Farm and Resort — a preferred choice for luxury farm stays with greenery, pool access and outdoor activities.

Hospitality operators believe the trend will continue to grow as urban residents increasingly prioritize mental wellness, privacy and experiential travel. With online booking convenience and improved infrastructure, weekend villa stays are gradually becoming a part of Indore’s evolving lifestyle culture.