Indore’s Best Restro-Bars: From Budget Booze To Rooftop Sitting & Live Music-- Check Out 10 Best Party Places For Weekend

Indore’s Best Restro-Bars: From Budget Booze to Luxury Nights | AI Generated

From vibrant rooftop lounges to high-energy party hubs, Indore offers a diverse range of restro-bars to suit every mood and budget. This curated list breaks down the city’s top spots, helping you find the perfect place for a great night out without overspending.

💸 Budget : ₹1,200–2,000

⭐ Review: Popular for café-style food, Italian dishes, and a relaxed vibe

👍 Best for: Chill evenings, casual dates, non-heavy party vibe

💸 Budget: ₹1,500–2,500

⭐ Review: Stylish interiors, DJ nights, youthful crowd

👍 Best for: Weekend parties + group outings

💸 Budget: ₹1,800–2,500

⭐ Review: Balanced mix of food, drinks, and music

👍 Best for: All-round hangout experience

"One of the most popular rooftop restro-bars

Amazing fusion food + cocktails + DJ nights

Great city view from the rooftop (Vijay Nagar side)

Best for: Dates, parties, premium vibe

👉 Known for creative menu & lively atmosphere

Proper skyline rooftop bar experience

Multi-cuisine + wide range of cocktails

Cabanas + music = perfect night vibe

Best for: Night parties, group hangouts



•North Indian restaurant

Premium restro-pub with live music & DJ nights

Stylish crowd, classy interiors

Slightly expensive but high-end experience

Best for: Clubbing + party nights

Youth-favourite rooftop restro-bar

Live music on weekends + good food

Chill but energetic vibe

Best for: Casual drinks with friends



Famous for great ambience, great cocktails and relaxed ambience

Best for: Romantic evenings/chill nights



Offers both veg & non-veg + drinks

Bali inspired view with cozy seating

Best for: Dinner + drinks combo



Trendy rooftop café-bar

Beautiful ambiance with greenery + city view

Budget-friendly compared to others

Best for: Chill evenings, photos, light drinks



Indore’s restro-bar scene truly has something for everyone—from budget-friendly hangouts to premium rooftop and lounge experiences. Whether you’re planning a casual evening, a date night, or a full party with friends, the city offers plenty of options to match your mood and budget. Explore, enjoy, and pick the vibe that suits your night best.