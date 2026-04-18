Indore’s Best Restro-Bars: From Budget Booze To Rooftop Sitting & Live Music-- Check Out 10 Best Party Places For Weekend

From vibrant rooftop lounges to high-energy party hubs, Indore offers a diverse range of restro-bars to suit every mood and budget. This curated list breaks down the city’s top spots, helping you find the perfect place for a great night out without overspending.
💸 Budget : ₹1,200–2,000
⭐ Review: Popular for café-style food, Italian dishes, and a relaxed vibe
👍 Best for: Chill evenings, casual dates, non-heavy party vibe
💸 Budget: ₹1,500–2,500
⭐ Review: Stylish interiors, DJ nights, youthful crowd
👍 Best for: Weekend parties + group outings
💸 Budget: ₹1,800–2,500
⭐ Review: Balanced mix of food, drinks, and music
👍 Best for: All-round hangout experience
"One of the most popular rooftop restro-bars
Amazing fusion food + cocktails + DJ nights
Great city view from the rooftop (Vijay Nagar side)
Best for: Dates, parties, premium vibe
👉 Known for creative menu & lively atmosphere
Proper skyline rooftop bar experience
Multi-cuisine + wide range of cocktails
Cabanas + music = perfect night vibe
Best for: Night parties, group hangouts
•North Indian restaurant
Premium restro-pub with live music & DJ nights
Stylish crowd, classy interiors
Slightly expensive but high-end experience
Best for: Clubbing + party nights
Youth-favourite rooftop restro-bar
Live music on weekends + good food
Chill but energetic vibe
Best for: Casual drinks with friends
Famous for great ambience, great cocktails and relaxed ambience
Best for: Romantic evenings/chill nights
Offers both veg & non-veg + drinks
Bali inspired view with cozy seating
Best for: Dinner + drinks combo
Trendy rooftop café-bar
Beautiful ambiance with greenery + city view
Budget-friendly compared to others
Best for: Chill evenings, photos, light drinks
Indore’s restro-bar scene truly has something for everyone—from budget-friendly hangouts to premium rooftop and lounge experiences. Whether you’re planning a casual evening, a date night, or a full party with friends, the city offers plenty of options to match your mood and budget. Explore, enjoy, and pick the vibe that suits your night best.