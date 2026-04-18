 Indore’s Best Restro-Bars: From Budget Booze To Rooftop Sitting & Live Music-- Check Out 10 Best Party Places For Weekend
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Indore’s Best Restro-Bars: From Budget Booze To Rooftop Sitting & Live Music-- Check Out 10 Best Party Places For Weekend

Indore offers a vibrant restro-bar scene catering to every budget and mood, from affordable hangout spots to premium rooftop lounges. Whether you’re looking for casual drinks, live music, or energetic party nights, this guide highlights the best options across price ranges, making it easy to choose the perfect place for any occasion.

Koustubhi Shukul Updated: Saturday, April 18, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
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Indore’s Best Restro-Bars: From Budget Booze to Luxury Nights | AI Generated

From vibrant rooftop lounges to high-energy party hubs, Indore offers a diverse range of restro-bars to suit every mood and budget. This curated list breaks down the city’s top spots, helping you find the perfect place for a great night out without overspending.

💸 Budget : ₹1,200–2,000

⭐ Review: Popular for café-style food, Italian dishes, and a relaxed vibe

👍 Best for: Chill evenings, casual dates, non-heavy party vibe

💸 Budget: ₹1,500–2,500

⭐ Review: Stylish interiors, DJ nights, youthful crowd

👍 Best for: Weekend parties + group outings

💸 Budget: ₹1,800–2,500

⭐ Review: Balanced mix of food, drinks, and music

👍 Best for: All-round hangout experience

"One of the most popular rooftop restro-bars

Amazing fusion food + cocktails + DJ nights

Great city view from the rooftop (Vijay Nagar side)

Best for: Dates, parties, premium vibe
👉 Known for creative menu & lively atmosphere

Proper skyline rooftop bar experience

Multi-cuisine + wide range of cocktails

Cabanas + music = perfect night vibe

Best for: Night parties, group hangouts

•North Indian restaurant

Premium restro-pub with live music & DJ nights

Stylish crowd, classy interiors

Slightly expensive but high-end experience

Best for: Clubbing + party nights

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Youth-favourite rooftop restro-bar

Live music on weekends + good food

Chill but energetic vibe

Best for: Casual drinks with friends

Famous for great ambience, great cocktails and relaxed ambience

Best for: Romantic evenings/chill nights

Offers both veg & non-veg + drinks

Bali inspired view with cozy seating

Best for: Dinner + drinks combo

Trendy rooftop café-bar

Beautiful ambiance with greenery + city view

Budget-friendly compared to others

Best for: Chill evenings, photos, light drinks

Indore’s restro-bar scene truly has something for everyone—from budget-friendly hangouts to premium rooftop and lounge experiences. Whether you’re planning a casual evening, a date night, or a full party with friends, the city offers plenty of options to match your mood and budget. Explore, enjoy, and pick the vibe that suits your night best.

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