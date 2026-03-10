Indore Sugar Rush: Indore's Patisseries Every Gen-Z Dessert Lover Should Try | Pinterest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s love for food goes far beyond its famous street snacks. In recent years, the city’s dessert scene has grown with patisseries offering artisanal cakes, pastries and baked treats. From rich chocolate truffles to delicate cheesecakes and macarons, these bakeries are becoming go-to spots for those looking to indulge in a sweet escape.

1. Theobroma Bakery and Cake Shop - Vijay Nagar

📍 Location: HQ Citywalk, Scheme 54, Vijay Nagar

⭐ Must try: Millionaire Brownie, Dutch Truffle Cake

These brownies and truffle cakes are among the brand’s bestsellers in indore.

2. Theobroma Bakery and Cake Shop - Race Course

📍 Location: Darshan Mall, Race Course Road

⭐ Must try: Chocoholic Cake, Chocolate Tart

Very rich chocolate desserts and popular for takeaway cake boxes.

3. La Berry Patisserie (Apollo Highstreet)

📍 Location: Apollo High Street, Vijay Nagar

⭐ Must try: Chocolate Mousse Cake, Blueberry Cake

Their mousse cakes and fruit pastries are highly ordered.

4. La Berry Patisserie Indore

📍 Location: Saifee Nagar / Khatiwala Tank area

⭐ Must try: Macarons Box, Dutch Truffle Cake

Known for designer cakes and elegant pastries.

5. Ovenly by Khurana's

📍 Location: Diamond Colony, New Palasia

⭐ Must try: Baked Cheesecake, French Hearts pastry

A classic bakery in Indore famous for breads and cheesecakes.

6. Fantasy Bakery & Cafe (Palasia)

📍 Location: Navneet Plaza, Old Palasia

⭐ Must try: Chocolate Truffle Pastry, Pineapple Cream Cake

One of the city’s oldest and most popular bakeries.

7. Fantasy Bakery & Cafe (Scheme 140)

📍 Location: Bicholi Road, Scheme 140

⭐ Must try: Ferrero Rocher Cake, KitKat Cake

8. Krozzon

📍 Location: New Palasia area

⭐ Must try: Old Fashion Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Croissant

Known for European-style pastries and artisan breads.

9. Cakes and Craft

📍 Location: Vijay Nagar area

⭐ Must try: Baked Cheesecake, Belgian Chocolate Cake

Great for customized cakes and dessert jars.

10. Bake N Shake

📍 Location: Multiple outlets (Vijay Nagar, Palasia etc.)

⭐ Must try: Chocolate Oreo Pastry, Nutella Cheesecake

known for their delicious snacks and cakes, bake n shake is a place where Gen-Z love to spend time with thier best buddies.

Indore’s growing café culture has also given a boost to its dessert scene, with patisseries offering a mix of classic flavours and modern creations. Whether it is a quick pastry break, a celebration cake, or simply a sweet craving, these bakeries continue to add a little more sweetness to the city’s everyday moments. 🍰