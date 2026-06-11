Man Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth ₹1.20 Lakh In Indore

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested by the Chandan Nagar police station staff on Thursday while he was carrying brown sugar worth more than Rs 1.20 lakh.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole said that a police team was conducting searches in the hotspot and shaded areas. When the team reached the Sinhasa Power House IT Park area, a suspicious man tried to run away.

The team chased and managed to catch him. During a search, 12.59 grams of brown sugar were recovered from his possession. The accused was identified as Shah Rukh alias Buddan, a resident of Keshav Nagar. Police seized the drugs valued at around Rs 1.20 lakh.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that he was addicted to drugs and had started selling drugs to repay debts and earn money quickly. He told police that he used to purchase the drug at lower prices from Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain and then sell it in Indore at higher rates.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. The investigation is on to identify the source of the drugs and other people involved in the supply network.