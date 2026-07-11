'Do Kodi Ki...' Man Abuses Female Customer During Heated Brawl At D-Mart Store In Bhopal| VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video is widely circulating on social media showing a man and a woman getting into a heated argument inside a D-Mart store in Bhopal on Saturday.

The argument between the man and the woman appeared to have started over a minor issue. However, in the heat of the moment, the situation almost turned violent. The man was seen aggressively pointing his finger at the woman and using inappropriate language in public.

Following the incident, social media users accused the man of misbehaving with the woman. However, these claims have not been officially confirmed.

According to information, the store is from Bhopal's Jahangirabad area. The two can be seen shouting at each other, pointing fingers and arguing non-stop. Massive crowd gathered around them.

In the viral video, the man can be heard saying, "Maine tere baap ke baare mein kuch kaha?" suggesting that the argument included a comment about his father. The man is also heard replying in an abusive manner and using insulting words such as "2 kodi ki."

Watch the VIDEO below :

The exact reason behind the argument is not known yet, and it is unclear what led to the fight.

Meanwhile, many social media users have claimed that the man misbehaved with the woman. However, these claims have not been officially confirmed.

No official statement has been issued by the police or D-Mart regarding the incident so far.