Congress MLAs, Janpad Panchayat President Lock Horns Over Bhopal Master Plan At DISHA Meeting | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at the Collectorate on Friday turned into a political flashpoint after a heated confrontation over the long-pending Bhopal Master Plan, prompting Congress MLAs Arif Masood and Atif Aqeel to stage a walkout.

The confrontation erupted while Masood was discussing the Bhopal Master Plan with Bhopal MP Alok Sharma.

Fanda Janpad Panchayat president Pramod Singh Rajput reportedly intervened, leading to a heated verbal exchange.

According to eyewitnesses, Rajput pointed a finger at the Congress legislators and allegedly told them to "stay within your limits" ("Aukaat mein raho").

He also reportedly said, "I am a Rajput, I can handle this." Masood objected to the remarks, saying he was speaking with the MP and that such behaviour towards elected representatives was unacceptable. Following the exchange, Masood and Aqeel walked out of the meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Alok Sharma, was attended by BJP MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani, Congress MLAs Arif Masood and Atif Aqeel, Collector Priyank Mishra, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Sanskriti Jain, Mayor Malti Rai and senior district officials to review key development projects.

Smart City and AMRUT 2.0 projects face scrutiny

The meeting also saw criticism of civic infrastructure. Sabnani questioned repeated road excavations, poor restoration work and delays in AMRUT 2.0 projects, saying the lack of coordination was causing inconvenience to residents.

He also criticised the Smart City project, alleging that it had "destroyed the entire Bhopal" by overlooking basic public amenities and maintenance. BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain acknowledged that several issues required corrective action.

Bhoj Wetland Authority proposal cleared

The committee approved a proposal to constitute the Bhoj Wetland Authority and reiterated the demand for Bhopal to receive recognition as a Wetland City.

It also emphasised the need for the early implementation of the new Master Plan.

Masood alleges breach of legislative privilege

Speaking to reporters later, Masood termed the incident an insult to public representatives and alleged a breach of legislative privilege.

He said a formal complaint would be submitted to the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Responding to the incident, Alok Sharma condemned the confrontation, saying every public representative should maintain decorum and such incidents should not be repeated.

He said Bhopal's last Master Plan was prepared in 2005 and that he, along with other MLAs, would meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to expedite approval of the new Master Plan.