 Bhopal Coach Workshop Maintains 286 Coaches In The First Quarter
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Bhopal Coach Workshop Maintains 286 Coaches In The First Quarter

Repairs to the coach body and undergear are carried out to ensure maximum operational safety. Critical components of the trolley and bogie—which are vital for safety—are repaired. The air brake system, buffers, and other structural equipment are repaired to ensure a safe and jerk-free travel experience for passengers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 09, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
Bhopal Coach Workshop Maintains 286 Coaches In The First Quarter
Bhopal Coach Workshop Maintains 286 Coaches In The First Quarter | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Periodic Overhauling (POH) of coaches is being carried out with consistent excellence at the Bhopal Rail Workshop of West Central Railway.

The maintenance depot has achieved a remarkable performance by successfully completing the Periodic Overhauling (POH) of a total of 286 coaches during the first quarter of the current financial year (2026-27), with 99 coaches undergoing POH in the month of June alone.

The Bhopal workshop management achieved this success through teamwork and a well-planned strategy, all while under the constant supervision of senior officials.

The following tasks are performed during Periodic Overhauling

• Repairs to the coach body and undergear are carried out to ensure maximum operational safety.

• Critical components of the trolley and bogie—which are vital for safety—are repaired.

• The air brake system, buffers, and other structural equipment are repaired to ensure a safe and jerk-free travel experience for passengers.

• Operational safety is strengthened through the maintenance and repair of wheels and axles.

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