Bhopal Coach Workshop Maintains 286 Coaches In The First Quarter | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Periodic Overhauling (POH) of coaches is being carried out with consistent excellence at the Bhopal Rail Workshop of West Central Railway.

The maintenance depot has achieved a remarkable performance by successfully completing the Periodic Overhauling (POH) of a total of 286 coaches during the first quarter of the current financial year (2026-27), with 99 coaches undergoing POH in the month of June alone.

The Bhopal workshop management achieved this success through teamwork and a well-planned strategy, all while under the constant supervision of senior officials.

The following tasks are performed during Periodic Overhauling

• Repairs to the coach body and undergear are carried out to ensure maximum operational safety.

• Critical components of the trolley and bogie—which are vital for safety—are repaired.

• The air brake system, buffers, and other structural equipment are repaired to ensure a safe and jerk-free travel experience for passengers.

• Operational safety is strengthened through the maintenance and repair of wheels and axles.