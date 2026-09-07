Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy: Jabalpur Excise Department Ban ‘Sagar Gold’ Liquor After 19 Die From Illicit Liquor In Sagar

Jabalpur Bans ‘Sagar Gold’ Liquor After Sagar Tragedy Claims 19 Lives; Stocks To Be Seized |

Jabalpur Sagar Gold liquor (Madhya Pradesh): After Sagar spurious liquor tragedy claimed 19 lives and left more than 100 people hospitalised, the Jabalpur Excise Department has imposed a complete ban on the sale of ‘Sagar Gold’ liquor across the district. Jabalpur Assistant Excise Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Dubey issued the order on September 6 after reports of deaths allegedly linked to the consumption of poisonous ‘Sagar Gold’ liquor in Sagar district.

Considering the seriousness of the incident and public health concerns, the department prohibited its sale at all liquor shops in Jabalpur.

Sagar Gold Stocks To Be Seized, Tested

Jabalpur Excise Department instructed the officials and excise sub-inspectors to ensure that ‘Sagar Gold’ is not sold at shops under their jurisdiction. If stocks related to Sagar liquor tragedy are found, officials have been ordered to immediately seal and seize the liquor and send samples to a forensic science laboratory for examination. Sagar Gold Liquor ban will remain effective until a report regarding the liquor's purity is received or senior authorities issue further directions.

The foreign liquor warehouse has also been directed not to supply ‘Sagar Gold’ to any licensee in Jabalpur until further orders. Licensees have been warned against receiving its supply.

Sagar Liquor Tragedy Claims 19 Lives

The order comes in the aftermath of the liquor tragedy in villages of Sagar district’s Banda area, where the death toll rose to 19 on Monday.

Mahesh Rawat, 55, of Dhurmar village, died at Banda Civil Hospital, while Shyam Bai Ahirwar, 50, of Chhapri village, died at Sagar District Hospital.

At present, 109 affected people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Collector Pratibha Pal said 85 patients are admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College, including 12 in the ICU.

Police have registered FIRs against around 30 suspects in connection with the tragedy and arrested 10 people.