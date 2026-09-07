Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 17, Over 100 Hospitalised

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Death toll in the Sagar spurious liquor tragedy rose to 17 on Monday. Not only this, the hooch tragedy also left over 100 people sick in Banda village. They are undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College and Sagar District Hospital. The Banda area liquor poisoning case has triggered a police investigation, with FIRs registered against around 30 suspects.

According to information, the tragedy occurred in villages in Sagar district’s Banda area. Mahesh Rawat, 55, a resident of Dhurmar village, died at Banda Civil Hospital on Monday morning. Shyam Bai Ahirwar, 50, from Chhapri village, died at Sagar District Hospital.

At present, 109 affected people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Police have registered FIRs against around 30 named suspects and arrested 10 of them.

Twelve patients in ICU

Collector Pratibha Pal said 85 patients were admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College, including 12 being treated in the intensive care unit.

Another 17 patients are undergoing treatment at Sagar District Hospital, while seven are admitted to Banda Civil Hospital. One critically ill patient was airlifted to AIIMS Bhopal.

According to the collector, most patients are now in stable condition. Medicines, dialysis and diagnostic facilities are being provided on priority.

Liquor network under scanner

According to the complaint, around eight people were illegally selling liquor in the village. Police have booked several people allegedly involved in the sale and distribution of the liquor. Licensed contractors Siddharth Kushwaha and Yashwant Thakur were also named in the complaint.

Police said cases were registered at Banda and Vinayaka police stations against more than 25 named people. Ten suspects were arrested and are being questioned about the suspected liquor supply network.

Police teams are conducting raids at different locations to arrest the remaining suspects.

Further investigation is underway.