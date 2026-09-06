Sagar Liquor Tragedy: 11 Dead, 30 Hospitalised After Drinking Illicit Liquor

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in the suspected spurious liquor case in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district has climbed to 11, while over 30 people have fallen ill after allegedly consuming the liquor in Baraj village and surrounding areas, officials said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A licensed liquor contractor had reportedly complained to the Excise Department a few days ago about the sale of liquor being sold under the ‘Bombay Whisky’ brand.

According to police, a group of villagers had consumed liquor on Saturday night. Their health reportedly worsened soon after, with several people complaining of vomiting and nausea.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment, where five of them were declared dead.

Six others were reported to be in serious condition and were receiving treatment at the hospital.

Sagar Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania said poisoning was suspected to be the reason behind the deaths. However, the exact cause will be known after the post-mortem reports are received.

Six dead, five hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in MP's Sagar. pic.twitter.com/ZOBjPytU3T — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 6, 2026

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. A team from the Excise Department also visited Baraj village and collected liquor bottles from a local liquor shop. The samples have been sent for testing.

The incident has also raised concerns over the alleged sale of fake liquor in the district.

#WATCH | Sagar, Madhya Pradesh: On suspected poisonous liquor consumption, CMHO Sagar Devesh Pateria says, "... 9-10 people have died so far. Our teams of doctors and nurses are working continuously in the three affected villages, conducting door-to-door checks and identifying… pic.twitter.com/5zvZzzeoPO — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

During a recent Excise Department meeting, licensed liquor contractors had also raised concerns about the alleged sale and supply of illegal and fake liquor in the district.

The district administration has now ordered a magisterial inquiry to find out how the liquor was supplied and what led to the deaths and illness.