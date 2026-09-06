25+ Injured As Sironj-Indore Bus Hits Divider In MP’s Shajapur | VIDEO

29 Injured As Sironj-Indore Bus Crashes Into Divider In MP’s Shajapur | X

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): More than 29 passengers, including women and children, were injured after a bus travelling from Sironj to Indore crashed into a road divider on National Highway 52 in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district.

The accident occurred near Thukrana Jod on the Shajapur bypass after the driver reportedly lost control of the Patidar Travels sleeper bus. The impact badly mangled the front section of the vehicle.

The driver was trapped inside the bus following the crash. Police and rescue teams extricated him after a strenuous effort. The bus cleaner also sustained serious injuries.

#WATCH | Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh: A passenger bus rammed into a divider on NH-52 in Shajapur. The bus was en route from Sironj to Indore. Approximately 40 passengers were on board. The accident occurred late at night near Tukrana Jod. Injured passengers are undergoing treatment… pic.twitter.com/vRS0X6lUwe — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

Dial-112 teams from Lalghati and Sunera police stations, along with the Highway-1033 team, reached the spot and carried out rescue operations. The injured were shifted to Shajapur District Hospital.

List Of Those Injured In The Accident

The injured include Vimalabai (50), Anandlal (30), Sapna (22), Kailash (34), Jyoti (19), Jitendra (34), Monika (18), Vishal Sharma (29), Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (24), Rekha (35), Deva (29), Rakesh (38), Dinesh (35), Parmanand (34), Gomti (32), Ritesh (25), Nitesh Gaur (26), Nitesh (20), Rohit (14), Anjali (23), Gyarsilal (26), Umesh Sen, Bajesh (40), Udit (22), Babli (28), Kavya (25), Pawan Sen (24), Bhavesh (17), Shaurya (9), Bhagyashree and Ambika.

Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh: A passenger bus travelling from Sironj to Indore crashed into a divider on National Highway 52 near Thukrana Jod in Shajapur after the driver lost control. More than 29 passengers, including women and children, were injured. Police and emergency teams… pic.twitter.com/Sh4hNc6JSt — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2026

Civil Surgeon Dr Maina said the driver and his helper were in serious condition, while the other passengers had sustained blunt injuries.

After receiving first aid, the driver and the cleaner were referred to Indore for further treatment. According to the police, the cause of the accident is not yet clear, and the matter is under investigation.

“They have all been managed here and shifted to the ward. Whatever investigations are required will be conducted.

One or two serious cases may need to be referred elsewhere, which will be decided shortly once they are fully evaluated,” Dr Maina said.