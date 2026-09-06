CM Mohan Yadav Sets Indore Metro On Ujjain, Pithampur Track; Regional Expansion Plan Takes Shape | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Metro network is set to become part of a larger regional connectivity plan, linking the city with Ujjain, Pithampur and other urban and industrial centres, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday while inaugurating the Metro's first phase.

Calling it an important milestone for Maa Ahilya's city, Yadav also highlighted the recently approved Rs 18,000 crore Indore-Manmad new railway line, describing it as a proud moment for Indore, Malwa and Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav said the Metro would not remain confined to Indore and would be expanded towards Ujjain, Pithampur and other nearby areas, strengthening regional connectivity.

Referring to India's economic growth, Yadav said the country was progressing rapidly across sectors.

He cited India's growth at 7.8%, compared with 2% for the US and 4% for China, and referred to Union Minister Piyush Goyal's statement that the US now has to decide how it wants to engage with India on a trade agreement. According to Yadav, the statement reflects the pace of India's growth.

Yadav termed the Indore-Manmad railway line another significant achievement. Once completed, he said, the route would eliminate the need to travel towards Maharashtra via Gujarat and provide a direct rail connection.

He said the Metro expansion and new railway line would strengthen Indore's connectivity and boost regional development.

Kailash Vijayvargiya — A 20-year Metro vision

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the original Metro proposal had a wider vision for Indore's urbanisation, connecting Pithampur, Mhow, Dewas and Ujjain.

He said the plan was subsequently made compact within 15-16 months under another government and taken away from the middle of the city, despite the original view that the Metro should pass through the outskirts.

He said the present construction is the first phase, while the Chief Minister has approved the second phase towards Ujjain.

Future expansion is planned towards Pithampur, Maksi and the industrial area beyond Ujjain near Avantikapuri. Vijayvargiya said Metro expansion would continue for the next 10 to 20 years.

Manohar Lal Khattar — India closing gap with US

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said India currently has more than 1,100 km of Metro tracks, around 216 km fewer than the US.

He said that after the latest line becomes operational, India's Metro network would reach around 1,170 km and, within the next two years, overtake the US to become the world's second-largest Metro network after China, which has more than 8,000 km.

Khattar said India was growing consistently despite global pressures and expressed confidence that the country would soon leave Germany behind in urban infrastructure, education and healthcare.

He said Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal would become highly developed in the coming years, describing Madhya Pradesh as the heart of India and Indore as its heartbeat.