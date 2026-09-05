Raksha Bandhan Taunt Turns Deadly In Indore: Sister-In-Law Kills Newlywed, Dumps Body In Water Tank | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mystery behind the murder of 22-year-old newlywed Vandana Patel, at her residence in New Nehru Nagar, under the Rau police station limits on Thursday afternoon, has been solved.

According to DCP Narendra Rawat, the woman was stabbed to death by her elder sister-in-law ( elder brother-in-law's wife) in the Rau area after a heated argument over a personal insult.

Police arrested Parvati Bai for killing Vandana Patel and disposing of her body in a water tank. Vandana had married Rupendra Patel in a love marriage on Aug 11.

Tension brewed over Raksha Bandhan taunt on brother in jail

Police said the conflict between the two women started on Raksha Bandhan, when Vandana allegedly mocked Parvati about her brother, who is in Sagar Jail on rape charges.

The argument flared up again on Thursday morning when Vandana reportedly threatened to have Parvati, her husband, and her children evicted from the house.

Angered by the threat, Parvati took a kitchen knife and stabbed Vandana twice, in the neck and abdomen. During the incident, Parvati's children were at school and her husband, Bhupendra, was receiving treatment at Sri Aurobindo Hospital.

Dumped body in tank, cleaned bloodstains for cover-up

After the attack, Parvati dragged Vandana's body outside and put it in a water tank. She then cleaned up the bloodstains in the house to hide the crime before going to the hospital to see her husband.

The crime was discovered on Thursday evening when Rupendra became worried after noticing his wife's phone was switched off, which was unusual.

When he returned home to check on her, he found her body in the water tank and called the police.

CCTV footage sealed the case

DCP Rawat said that during the forensic examination, police noticed the house was unusually clean, which made them suspect someone inside was involved.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from 9 am to 4 pm and saw that no visitors entered the house during that time. Parvati was the only person who left the house. When questioned, she allegedly confessed to the crime.