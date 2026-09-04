Revenue Case Lapses: Three Tehsildars Lose Two Increments In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to gross negligence in disposing of revenue cases, Divisional Commissioner Bhaskar Lakshyakar on Thursday ordered that two increments of three tehsildars, currently and previously posted at the Malharganj Tehsil and SDM office, be withheld. He also ordered the suspension of a patwari of the same tehsil.

Lakshakar conducted a surprise inspection of the Malharganj Tehsil and SDM office on Thursday, reviewing the disposal of revenue cases, office administration and pending matters. The inspection revealed negligence in the maintenance and disposal of cases and failure to follow prescribed procedures.

The Divisional Commissioner reviewed the work of Malharganj Tehsildar Shekhar Chaudhary, former Malharganj Tehsildar and current Kanadiya Tehsildar Narayan Nadeda, and Additional Tehsildar Lokesh Ahuja. Deficiencies included failure to register cases on the RCMS portal, offline maintenance of records, absence of case file lists and unavailability of revenue recovery sheets, diversion registers and penalty registers.

Legal notices lacked necessary details, court seals were not affixed after orders were passed, and compliance reports on execution of orders were absent. Some pending case files could not be produced for review.

In one case involving subdivision of land on map (bantakan) for Survey No. 182/1 in Village Bhagya, the order had not been implemented even 12 days after it was passed. Consequently, Collector Shivam Verma was instructed to suspend halka patwari Lokesh Nandlal.

Lakshakar directed officials to maintain revenue court cases in accordance with rules and ensure timely entry of all cases on the RCMS portal. He also warned against negligence in disposing of pending cases.