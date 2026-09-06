Jitu Patwari Slams Madhya Pradesh Govt Over Sagar Liquor Deaths; Demands Action | Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Sunday slammed the state government over the deaths linked to suspected spurious liquor in Sagar district and accused the liquor and drug mafia of operating freely across the state.

Patwari arrived in Gwalior to attend various programmes. Speaking about the Sagar incident, he alleged that the illegal liquor trade was growing in Madhya Pradesh and that ordinary people were paying the price with their lives.

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#WATCH | ग्वालियर, मध्य प्रदेश: कांग्रेस नेता जीतू पटवारी ने सागर में कथित तौर पर जहरीली शराब पीने से 6 लोगों की मौत पर RGVP विश्वविद्यालय का नाम बदलने पर कहा, "...ये घटना इस सरकार की कलई को खोलता है। ये पहली बार नहीं हुआ है। मध्य प्रदेश पर शराब माफियाओं का कब्जा हो गया। मैं बहुत… pic.twitter.com/b9le1hKaJa — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 6, 2026

The Congress leader said he had earlier written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav about the growing drug trade and the activities of liquor mafias in the state. He claimed that the government had failed to take strong action despite his concerns.

Patwari urged the chief minister to act against those involved in the illegal trade and demanded that the people responsible for the Sagar deaths be arrested within 24 hours.

He said that if the government did not wake up even after 15 people had died, it should question its own responsibility.

Meanwhile, Patwari also spoke about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled visit to Indore on September 19. He said the visit would focus on education and the future of young people rather than politics.

According to Patwari, Rahul Gandhi would discuss better education, employment and more opportunities for higher education for students during his visit.