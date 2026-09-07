Morena Police Raid Exposes 84 Litres Illicit Liquor Stored In House, After Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy Kills 17

House Turns Into Hub For Illicit Liquor Trade; 84 Litres Seized, Woman Arrested In MP's Morena | FP Photo

Morena Illicit Liquor News (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on the illicit liquor trade, police raided a house and seized around 84 litres of spurious liquor allegedly stored for sale in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. The raid comes after 17 people died in Sagar Spurious Liquor Case. A woman was arrested during the operation in Morena, while police have launched an investigation to trace the source and supply network. The operation was conducted by a team from Kotwali police station at a house in Pati Gali area of Sanjay Colony.

According to information, Kotwali police station in-charge Amit Bhadauria received a tip-off that illicit liquor was being stored and allegedly sold from the house. Police verified the information before conducting the raid.

During a search of the premises, the police team allegedly recovered around 84 litres of illicit liquor stored inside the house.

The woman arrested from the spot was identified as Rajni Sinkarwar, wife of Sarman Sisodia. Police seized the liquor and registered a case against her under relevant provisions of the Excise Act.

Supply network under scanner

Police are now investigating where the seized liquor came from and whether a larger supply and distribution network was operating in the area.

Investigators are also trying to establish whether the accused woman was allegedly running the operation alone or if other people were involved in procuring, storing or selling the liquor.

The recovery of a large quantity of illicit liquor from a house in a residential locality has also brought the local illegal liquor network under scrutiny.

Police are questioning the accused and attempting to trace the chain from the source of the liquor to its alleged distribution.

Officials said action against people involved in the illegal liquor trade would continue, while further investigation into the case is underway.