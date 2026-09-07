MP’s Sagar Hooch Tragedy Claims 11 Lives; 84 Hospitalised, CM Mohan Yadav Orders Probe & Officials Face Axe | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ten persons have died after consuming illegal spurious liquor in two villages of Banda tehsil of Sagar district on Sunday, collector Pratibha Pal said. Unofficial sources claim 11 people had died in the incident.

The toll may rise further as some of the hospitalised persons were critical.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a probe into the incident, while four excise department personnel and two police personnel have been removed.

After the incident came to light, higher officials and political leaders rushed to the spot.

The district administration sealed seven liquor shops in the affected area as a precaution and ordered immediate sampling, officials said.

Around 25 have been rushed from Banda Civil Hospital to other hospitals for advanced healthcare.

The collector said screening was underway and people complaining of fever and headache were being shifted to the government-run Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital (BMCH).

"Three such people have been sent to BMCH. None of them is serious," she said.

The first death was reported in the early hours of Sunday.

The administration appealed to people who had consumed liquor and were experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, headache or fever to immediately visit the nearest health centre and undergo a medical examination.

Sagar chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Devesh Pateria stated that while the patients' symptoms could indicate methyl alcohol poisoning, the exact cause has not yet been confirmed.

He added that teams of doctors and nurses are conducting door-to-door checks and identifying affected patients in three affected villages.

He further alerted that the casualty count could increase, emphasising that medical teams remain continuously deployed on the ground to handle the situation.

CM orders stringent action

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed concern over the deaths in Sagar and directed the minister concerned and senior officials to reach the spot immediately.

The CM said that the government would not tolerate such incidents and assured that stringent action would be taken against those responsible.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said he has instructed the minister concerned and senior officials to visit the site immediately to inspect the situation.

Excise, police officials suspended

Excise commissioner Deepak Saxena has suspended three officials, while one official has been attached to the headquarters.

Kirti Dubey (assistant excise commissioner, Sagar), Dilip Khandate (assistant district excise officer) and Proshni Ureti (excise sub-inspector, Banda Circle) have been suspended.

Neerja Shrivastava, deputy commissioner and divisional flying squad in-charge, has been removed from the district and attached to the Gwalior headquarters.

The police department has also suspended Rajendra Singh Kushwaha, station in-charge of Banda, and SI Puran Lal Ladiya, in-charge of Gugra Outpost, with immediate effect in connection with this matter.

One airlifted to Bhopal; 84 hospitalised

Officials said one patient has been airlifted to Bhopal due to his serious condition.

As many as 59 are admitted in Bundelkhand Medical College, 17 in district hospital and seven in Banda PHC.

The number of affected people are being searched by the health team in the affected villages. Whoever is found having health problems, they are sent to hospital immediately.

Officials also said that till evening, 11 people had died in the hooch tragedy.