Bhopal Solar Firm Owner Lured With Business Deal, Kidnapped & Held Hostage At Knifepoint | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 47-year-old solar firm owner was kidnapped and held hostage by some persons with promises of lucrative projects and a 3% share in profits. The suspects allegedly took his internet banking credentials and later confined him in a flat in Katara Hills where he was threatened with knives.

The victim, Yashwant Lodhi, a resident of Bhadbhada Road, told police that 15 days ago he received a WhatsApp call from a man identified as Deepak who claimed to be a businessman interested in investing in his company. At a meeting in MP Nagar, Deepak was accompanied by Harish.

The duo allegedly told Yashwant that they had several large projects and promised him 3% of the profits if he worked with them.

The next day, they took him to Vidisha and allegedly obtained his internet banking ID and password at a hotel near the railway station.

According to the complaint, on the night of August 31, Deepak alias Rohan Bisht and Harish Dubey took Yashwant to a flat on the fifth floor of a multi-storey building in Katara Hills where Ronit Raj and Harsh Mehra were present.

Yashwant alleged that the suspects confined him at knifepoint before taking his mobile phone and chequebook. He remained confined till September 2 when he sought help from a neighbour who alerted police.

Police rescued him late Friday night. Police arrested Harsh Mehra and Ronit Raj, while they search for the other suspects.