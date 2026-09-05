Bhopal Sealing Drive: 'Will Present Concerns Related To Bhopal Master Plan Before Supreme Court,' CM Mohan Yadav Amid Traders' Protest | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to the traders protest in Bhopal over BMC's sealing drive, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Saturday, said the state government would present all the difficulties faced by the city in connection with the city’s master plan before the Supreme Court.

He said the government was committed to taking the best possible decision in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions. The interests of traders, local residents, the administration and all other stakeholders would be considered before further action was taken.

While speaking to the media, he said, “Aise samay mein hum Supreme Court ke saamne apne Bhopal ki saari kathinaiyon ko bhi rakh rahe hain aur Supreme Court ke direction mein jo behtar ho sakta hai, woh nirnay karne ke liye bhi sarkar pratibaddh hai. (At this time, we are placing all the difficulties faced by Bhopal before the Supreme Court. The government is also committed to taking the best possible decision in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions.)”

He added, “Har haalat mein hum apne vyapariyon, sthaniya nivasiyon aur prashasan sahit sabhi pakshon par gaur karte hue, behtar se behtar jo ho sakta hai, woh karenge….(Under all circumstances, we will consider the interests of traders, local residents, the administration and all other stakeholders and take the best possible course of action).”

“Supreme Court mein jawab file karenge. Supreme Court hamari barson purani kathinai ka behtar samadhan nikale, is apeksha ke saath hum behtar karwai karenge…(We will file our reply before the Supreme Court. We hope the court will find an effective solution to our long-standing difficulties, and we will take appropriate action accordingly), he concluded.”

Protests intensify in Kolar

The Chief Minister’s statement came after nearly 700–800 traders observed a shutdown along a 10-km stretch in Kolar on Wednesday. Protesters carried a symbolic bier, tonsured their heads and staged a mock cremation against the sealing drive. Police detained one person after stones were allegedly thrown at a liquor shop and a petrol pump that remained open.

Over 8,000 notices issued so far

The BMC has issued 8,264 notices for commercial activities on residential properties and sealed 170 establishments. Around 2,000 owners have submitted documents, many of which were reportedly found unsatisfactory. Traders have demanded that the drive be halted and are hoping the proposed legal amendment and Bhopal’s new master plan will offer a long-term solution.