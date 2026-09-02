Bhopal Traders Clash With Police During Massive Protest Against BMC Sealing Drive, Warn Of Citywide Shutdown | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traders staged a massive protest on Tuesday by clanging 'thalis' (plates), blowing conch shells and beating 'damrus' to grab the government's attention towards the ongoing Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealing and notice drive targeting commercial activities in residential areas.

Their main demand is immediate stay on the drive and implementation of master plan declaring mixed land use on main roads.

The drive is being conducted after the Supreme Court had given a directive against commercial use of residential buildings and illegal construction during the first week of August.

A scuffle was witnessed as the police intercepted the traders as they removed barricades and attempted to march towards the CM House. The traders have warned of an indefinite city-wide shutdown if their issues were not redressed.

The police intervened firmly to halt the protesters, leading to a scuffle during which some traders fell to the ground.

Under the banner of the Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI), a large number of traders gathered at the Nanke Petrol Pump in New Market at 11 am and marched towards the CM House to meet the CM. The police stopped them by setting up barricades before Roshanpura Square.

The traders pointed out that many shops in the city have been operating for 50 to 60 years.

The government has issued them GST numbers, 'Gumasta' (Shop and Establishment) licences, and even commercial electricity connections.

Consequently, the sudden sealing drive has created a livelihood crisis for traders. Financial obligations such as bank loan instalments, employee salaries, and family responsibilities are also at risk.

The next hearing is scheduled for September 15, by which time the BMC is required to submit a report on its actions.

Govt trying to solve issue by bringing master plan

The issue of using residential plots for commercial purposes continued to tangle up in Bhopal.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on September 15. To hammer out the problem, the state government plans to release the draft master plan for the city.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will give his nod for releasing the draft master plan. According to sources, he has already sifted through the draft plan and suggested some changes in it.

After carrying out the changes, the officials will again put up the draft before him. Once Yadav approves the draft, the department of Town and Country Planning will issue it.

The state government has already studied the matter of commercial use of residential plots in different ways.

It mulled over amending land development laws and giving relief from the ceiling to shopkeepers.

The state also made efforts to find a way by changing the land development rules. But the government requires bringing such changes under the master plan in the coming days.

In this situation, it plans to make such provisions in the master plan which can provide relief to most of the shopkeepers.

As the government published the master plan thrice and cancelled it, the higher-ups want to ponder over the draft before issuing it.

Bhopal had the last master plan in 1995. Many residential plots mentioned in the master plan turned into commercial plots.

The easiest way to solve the problem remains the issuance of master plan with some changes.

The government may reply to the Supreme Court only by showing mixed land use, giving permission for commercial use of land on wide roads. It may also convert those places shown in the previous master plan as residential plots into commercial ones.

Those residential plots in the previous master plan, in fact, have stirred up troubles for the government.