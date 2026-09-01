‘Baba Roti De De’ Bhopal Trader Takes Bowl To Streets Over BMC's Shop Sealing Drive Against Commercial Outlets | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sealing of shops and commercial establishments in residential areas of Bhopal has led to growing anger among traders, with one businessman staging an unusual protest by holding a bowl and asking people for food.

The trader was seen standing with a bowl in his hand and protesting against the sealing action carried out by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. He said the government’s action had pushed traders onto the streets and repeatedly appealed to people for food, saying, “Baba, roti de de baba” and “Didi, ek roti de de.”

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He also issued a warning during the protest, saying that if the sealing action was not withdrawn, he would set himself on fire under the Nehru statue at the same square.

The statement raised concern among people present at the spot.

भोपाल में सीलिंग ड्राइव के खिलाफ व्यापारियों ने रोशनपुरा चौराहे पर सड़क जाम किया



भोपाल के रोशनपुरा चौराहे पर व्यापारियों ने सीलिंग ड्राइव के खिलाफ सड़क जाम कर प्रदर्शन किया. व्यापारियों ने सीएम मोहन यादव से मुलाकात की मांग की और सीलिंग की कार्रवाई रोकने के साथ मास्टर प्लान लागू… pic.twitter.com/j5vAJI09ah — zingabad (@zingabad) September 1, 2026

Through his protest, the trader said that shopkeepers who had been earning their livelihood from these establishments were now left without work. He alleged that the government had brought traders onto the streets through the sealing drive.

BMC Sealing Drive

The protest comes after the Bhopal Municipal Corporation launched a sealing drive against commercial activities being carried out in residential areas. Corporation teams, accompanied by police personnel, reached several locations and sealed shops and other commercial establishments.

Traders in Bhopal staged a massive protest at Roshanpura intersection, opposing the ongoing sealing drive and demanding action over measures affecting businesses across the city. #Bhopal #TradersProtest #BhopalNews #BusinessProtest #MadhyaPradeshNews



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The reproduced… pic.twitter.com/Kz9dium4BD — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) September 1, 2026

Areas including Gautam Nagar and Rachna Nagar were among those affected by the action. Rachna Nagar, known as a student hub, has several shops, cafes and libraries that are regularly used by students.

The sealing has also caused problems for students and local residents, who say they depended on these establishments for everyday needs. Students have raised concerns over libraries being shut, saying they now have fewer places to study.