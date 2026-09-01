 ‘Baba Roti De De’ Bhopal Trader Takes Bowl To Streets Over BMC's Shop Sealing Drive Against Commercial Outlets | VIDEO
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HomeBhopal‘Baba Roti De De’ Bhopal Trader Takes Bowl To Streets Over BMC's Shop Sealing Drive Against Commercial Outlets | VIDEO

‘Baba Roti De De’ Bhopal Trader Takes Bowl To Streets Over BMC's Shop Sealing Drive Against Commercial Outlets | VIDEO

A Bhopal trader staged a protest against the Municipal Corporation’s sealing drive by holding a bowl and asking people for food, saying the action had pushed traders onto the streets. He also threatened to set himself on fire if the sealing was not withdrawn. The drive has affected shops, cafes and libraries in residential areas, leaving traders and students worried.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, September 01, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
‘Baba Roti De De’ Bhopal Trader Takes Bowl To Streets Over BMC's Shop Sealing Drive Against Commercial Outlets | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sealing of shops and commercial establishments in residential areas of Bhopal has led to growing anger among traders, with one businessman staging an unusual protest by holding a bowl and asking people for food.

The trader was seen standing with a bowl in his hand and protesting against the sealing action carried out by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. He said the government’s action had pushed traders onto the streets and repeatedly appealed to people for food, saying, “Baba, roti de de baba” and “Didi, ek roti de de.”

Watch the VIDEO below :

He also issued a warning during the protest, saying that if the sealing action was not withdrawn, he would set himself on fire under the Nehru statue at the same square.

The statement raised concern among people present at the spot.

Through his protest, the trader said that shopkeepers who had been earning their livelihood from these establishments were now left without work. He alleged that the government had brought traders onto the streets through the sealing drive.

BMC Sealing Drive

The protest comes after the Bhopal Municipal Corporation launched a sealing drive against commercial activities being carried out in residential areas. Corporation teams, accompanied by police personnel, reached several locations and sealed shops and other commercial establishments.

Areas including Gautam Nagar and Rachna Nagar were among those affected by the action. Rachna Nagar, known as a student hub, has several shops, cafes and libraries that are regularly used by students.

The sealing has also caused problems for students and local residents, who say they depended on these establishments for everyday needs. Students have raised concerns over libraries being shut, saying they now have fewer places to study.

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