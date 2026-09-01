 From Chai-Leela To Fitness Clubs—Bhopal’s Popular Spots & Stores Either Sealed Or Voluntarily Shut Amid BMC Action On Commercial Activities In Residential Areas| VIDEO
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HomeBhopalFrom Chai-Leela To Fitness Clubs—Bhopal’s Popular Spots & Stores Either Sealed Or Voluntarily Shut Amid BMC Action On Commercial Activities In Residential Areas| VIDEO

From Chai-Leela To Fitness Clubs—Bhopal’s Popular Spots & Stores Either Sealed Or Voluntarily Shut Amid BMC Action On Commercial Activities In Residential Areas| VIDEO

Bhopal Municipal Corporation resumed its sealing drive against commercial activities in residential areas, affecting popular cafes, restaurants, bakeries and gardens. Chai-Leela Cafe, Sweet Box, Fresh Bake and Muskan Garden were among those facing action. Earlier, Sharma Vishnu Chinese and Oliver’s Bistro were also sealed.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, September 01, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
From Chai-Leela To Fitness Clubs—Bhopal’s Popular Spots & Stores Either Sealed Or Voluntarily Shut Amid BMC Action On Commercial Activities In Residential Areas| VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday resumed its action against commercial activities running in residential areas, with several cafes, bakeries, gardens and shops being sealed across the city.

The action began around 9 am, with civic teams reaching different parts of Bhopal to check commercial establishments operating in areas marked for residential use.

Several well-known local businesses were among those affected, while some shop and business owners closed their establishments on their own before the civic teams reached the spot.

The famous spots

Among the places facing action was Chai-Leela Cafe in Kohefiza, a known cafe in the area.

The cafe is known as one of the places where young people often meet, hang out and spend time with friends. Its closure, along with action against other cafes and food outlets, has brought attention to the impact of the civic drive on the city's growing cafe culture.

Chai-Leela is not the only popular food spot to face action.

In the first phase of the sealing drive, well-known restaurants including Sharma Vishnu Chinese, Amado, Mantar Restaurant and Oliver's Bistro in Arera Colony were also sealed.

Sweet Box at Peer Gate and Fresh Bake in Kaond were also closed during the drive. Several shops in Durgesh Vihar, Ayodhya Nagar, also faced action. Muskan Garden in Sant Hirdaram Nagar was another establishment where action was taken.

The civic drive has affected a range of businesses, including food outlets, bakeries, shops and marriage or event venues.

The sealing drive also led to protests by traders. Under the banner of the Bhopal Chamber of Commerce, traders gathered at Nanke Petrol Pump in New Market around 11 am and started moving towards the Chief Minister's residence to submit their demands.

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