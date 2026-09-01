Bhopal Traders Beat Plates & Ring Bells At TT Nagar To Draw Govt's Attention On BMC's Sealing Drive Against Commercial Outlets | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traders and representatives of several business organisations gathered to stage protest against BMC's sealing drive against commercial establishments, on Tuesday.

Nearly 1000 traders reached Nanke Petrol Pump at TT Nagar, beat plates and rung bells to draw CM Mohan Yadav's attention towards their concerns.

The demonstration was announced after a joint meeting of the Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the Bhopal Vyapari Mahasangh and other business organisations operating in the state capital. The decision to hold the demonstration was taken unanimously during the meeting.

Bhopal: Nearly 1000 Traders And Members Of Chamber Of Commerce Gather At Tt Nagar, Beat Plates & Ring Bells To Draw Cm's Attention On Bmc's Sealing Drive#MPNews | #Bhopal | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/QqjIo7tZUv — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 1, 2026

The protest is being held under the leadership of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Govind Goyal and Bhopal Vyapari Mahasangh president Anand Soni.

Traders to march towards CM’s residence

The traders said that they will now march towards the Chief Minister’s residence, as their previous peaceful protests failed to garner the state government's attention.

During the demonstration, participants beat steel plates, glasses, bowls and traditional cymbals to draw the government's focus on their issues.

The business organisations said the symbolic protest is intended to highlight the difficulties traders are facing due to the sealing action.

Delegation to submit memorandum

The protesters will submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister, urging the government to stop the sealing drive.

They will also demand a permanent solution to the issue so that traders do not face similar action in the future.

The organisers have appealed to all business associations, traders and their employees in Bhopal to participate in the protest and show unity.

The Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries said the demonstration is being organised to protect the interests of the city’s business community.

It has urged traders to come together and raise their concerns peacefully before the government.