Bhopal BMC Crackdown: 109 Commercial Establishments Shut In A Day, 7 Properties Sealed | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fearing sealing action by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), traders operating commercial establishments in residential areas voluntarily shut their businesses on Monday.

During the drive, 109 establishments were closed, including 102 that ceased operations voluntarily and seven that were sealed by the Corporation - the highest number of properties sealed in a single day so far.

Among the properties sealed were two marriage gardens. The action was carried out as part of the BMC's enforcement drive against commercial activities being operated from residential properties.

BMC teams inspected the establishments and prepared 'panchnamas' documenting the voluntary closures.

Traders who shut their businesses themselves also pasted posters on their shutters stating that commercial activity had been stopped in compliance with the Corporation's orders.

The Corporation has already issued 8,264 notices across Bhopal. Final notices were subsequently served on more than 100 establishments, including hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars, factories and gyms, directing them to stop commercial activities within 24 hours.

Narela, Madhya see highest sealing

Constituency-wise, Narela recorded three sealings and 24 voluntary closures, while the Madhya constituency also saw three properties sealed and 21 establishments shut voluntarily.

One property was sealed in Huzur, while no properties were sealed in Dakshin-Paschim, Govindpura or Uttar. A total of 18 establishments voluntarily closed in Huzur, 23 in South, nine in Govindpura and seven in North.

Traders protest, residents allege selective action

The drive also faced opposition in areas such as Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar and Arera Colony, where traders sought additional time.

Officials said repeated notices had already been issued and several days had been granted, leaving no scope for further extension.

Shopkeepers near Arya Samaj Mandir in Arera Colony protested, alleging that commercial activities were continuing at several locations while action was being taken selectively. Following the protest, the Corporation team moved to other locations.

Anand Soni, president of the 10 Number Market Traders' Federation, said the crisis could have been avoided if Bhopal's Master Plan had been introduced on time.

Meanwhile, resident Vivek Tripathi alleged that the BMC was targeting smaller traders while sparing influential establishments and said the matter would be brought to the Supreme Court's notice.

Action to continue: Jain

The BMC is carrying out the drive in compliance with Supreme Court directions concerning commercial activities and illegal construction in residential areas.

The next hearing is scheduled for Sep 15, when the Corporation is expected to submit an action-taken report. BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain said the action would continue on Tuesday as well.