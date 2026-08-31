Katara Hills Residents Burn BMC Effigy Over Potholes, Garbage & Waterlogging In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Protesting poor civic amenities in Katara Hills, several residents on Sunday burned an effigy of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Amaltas Square, demanding immediate action to address waterlogging, garbage accumulation and pothole-ridden roads.

Several Congress leaders also participated in the demonstration. Katara Hills Mandalam president Mahendra Nareda said several areas of Ward 85 were struggling with basic infrastructure.

Roads, from the main stretch to internal lanes, are riddled with potholes, making commuting difficult. Several streetlights remain non-functional at night, increasing the risk of accidents.

A resident, Mahesh Vashishtha, alleged that rain has caused waterlogging in several colonies, while roads are covered with mud and potholes.

Garbage and waste have also accumulated at multiple locations. He claimed that repeated complaints to the mayor, BMC commissioner, councillor and other officials had failed to bring any significant improvement.

The Congress warned that if the problems are not resolved within 15 days, it will 'gherao' the BMC headquarters.