Bhopal Municipal Corporation Invites Bids For ‘Son Chiraiya’ Despite Council Deferring Proposal; Commissioner Orders Cancellation | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) invited bids to lease out the 'Son Chiraiya' Women’s Hawkers' Corner even as the proposal was deferred/rejected by the Municipal Corporation Council at its Aug 19 meeting.

After the discrepancy came to light, BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain ordered immediate cancellation of the bids.

The tender was uploaded on the MP e-tendering portal on the very day the council discussed and objected to the proposal, raising questions over coordination between the council and the administration.

The issue came to light after the proposal, concerning the hawkers' corner opposite Nutan College, was placed before the council along with six other proposals.

BMC council chairperson Kishan Suryavanshi objected to the proposal, pointing out that a girls' college is located nearby. He expressed concern that allowing hotels or restaurants at the site could attract groups of young men and potentially create law-and-order and eve-teasing concerns.

Local Congress councillor Yogendra Singh 'Guddu' Chauhan also opposed the proposal. Following the objections, the proposal was sent back to the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) for reconsideration. Revenue department officials, meanwhile, said the minutes of the council meeting had not yet been received.

They claimed the tender was uploaded before the proceedings were formally communicated and assured that further action would be taken as per the council’s decision once the minutes were received.

7-year lease at annual fee of Rs 20.35 lakh

According to the tender uploaded on the MP e-tendering portal, the 770.91-square-metre 'Son Chiraiya' Women’s Hawkers' Corner, located near the Number 6 bus stop in Zone 8, is proposed to be leased for seven years on an annual rental basis.

The minimum annual fee has been fixed at Rs 20,35,202. Despite the council’s decision, bids remained invited for the property, prompting criticism from both the opposition and the ruling party’s council chairperson.

'Commissioner should explain how tender remained live'

Speaking to Free Press, chairperson Kishan Suryavanshi confirmed that the proposal had been deferred for reconsideration by the Mayor-in-Council.

He said that if the tender remained active, the matter was “seriously questionable”. Suryavanshi said the commissioner should explain how and why the tender continued to remain live even 10 days after the council meeting.

Commissioner orders immediate cancellation

After being informed about the matter, BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain and additional commissioner (revenue) Anju Arun Kumar directed the concerned officials to take the issue seriously and immediately cancel the bids invited for the hawkers' corner.