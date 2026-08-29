Bhopal Master Plan Back On Track After Years Of Delays, Draft Release Chances Brighten | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has again started preparing for the release of the Bhopal master plan. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has spoken about its release according to the metropolitan city.

Now, the chances of releasing the master plan look bright. Because of the Supreme Court's strong views, running commercial activities from residential plots has become difficult.

For the government, the best way to deal with the situation will be to implement the master plan.

The government can decide the commercial activities on the basis of the width of roads in the plan. The state may also select new places to run commercial activities on the grounds of rising population.

According to sources, the higher-ups in the government have already held initial discussions over the issue.

The Urban Development and Housing Department may organise a workshop on the Bhopal master plan. At the workshop, the officials will take experts' views on the matter.

Afterwards, the department will take suggestions from the public representatives and prepare the final draft.

According to sources, the Urban Development Department will release it after amending the already prepared master plan.

At the time of preparing the draft, the department will consider how to include the areas adjacent to Bhopal for which the government has already issued notifications. The rural areas around the state capital may figure in the draft plan.

The government released the last Bhopal master plan in 1995, which remained in vogue until 2005, when the situation was different from what it is today. But the city developed according to the 21-year-old master plan.

Exercise for the master plan takes place for the fourth time

The government is doing exercises regarding the master for the fourth time in the past few years. The then Shivraj-led government brought the master plan in 2009.

But because of some shortcomings, the government dropped it. In 2020, the Congress government published the draft. But after the BJP formed the government, it cancelled the plan.

After this draft, the Shivraj-led government brought a fresh master plan in 2023.

But the Mohan Yadav-led government that assumed power in the state cancelled the plan in 2024.