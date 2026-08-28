Two-Day Brainstorming Event With Ministers, Officers Next Month In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two years ahead of the assembly elections, the government wants to work on the issues directly connected to people.

The issues related to farmers and youths have become a challenge for the government, so it plans to organise a two-day brainstorming exercise.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will interact with ministers and officers over the government's strategy in the coming days.

Preparations for the two-day event to be held in September have already started, and the Good Governance School gets ready to organise the programme.

A cluster of various departments will be formed to discuss the issues at the two-day programme.

A review of the work done by the government in two and a half years will take place at the event. The ministers and officers will also discuss the plans for coming days at the event that will take place in the state capital.

The government will prepare a roadmap for two years. The Shivraj-led government also held brain-storming events, and the state carried out the plans that emerged from these meetings.

Besides ministers and principal secretaries of all departments, officials from districts will participate in the meeting.

The officials will give presentations, and there will be discussions over the innovations made by collectors. The government will carry out the best innovation in the state.