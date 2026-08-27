Rakshabandhan 2026: Scrumptious Brunch, Some Shopping & Chai With A Sunset View— Your Perfect Day Out With Sibling In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raksha Bandhan is often limited to a morning ritual, sweets and the exchange of gifts. But for siblings looking to make the festival a little more memorable, the day can turn into a full outing — starting with the traditional rakhi ceremony and ending with dinner.

With festive markets, shopping options, a family movie and Bhopal's lakeside spots, here is a simple one-day plan to celebrate Raksha Bandhan together.

Start the morning with the Rakhi ritual

Begin the day at home with the traditional ceremony. Sisters can apply tilak, tie the rakhi and offer sweets, while siblings exchange gifts and spend some time with the family.

Head out for brunch

After the celebrations at home, head out for a relaxed brunch. Manohar Dairy & Restaurant - MP Nagar can be an easy stop for breakfast, snacks and sweets before beginning the rest of the day.

Go Rakhi shopping together

Instead of rushing through last-minute shopping, siblings can turn it into an outing. The Raag festive market at 10 Number Market, scheduled from August 21 to 27, and Bhopal Haat at Arera Hills, held from August 20 to 26, offered festive shopping options ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

DB City Mall can also be a convenient stop for gifts, shopping and food.

Take an evening walk by the lake & enjoy chai at ITH

After the movie, slow down with an evening walk by Bhopal's Upper Lake. A short walk, some chai or 'bhutta' and a little time to talk can be a simple break from the usual rush of the festival. If your sibling is a chai lover, then take them to ITH overlooking the sunset with the lake view!

Dress up for dinner

End the day by dressing up and heading out for dinner. Options include Ivoryy Bhopal or Farzi Cafe, Bhopal.