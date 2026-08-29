Bhopal Testicle Trafficking: 'Is Rakhi Ki Kasam Rehan Ko Nyay Dilayenge,' Says ACP Santosh Patel After Murdered Keychain Seller's Sister Ties Him Rakhi | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An emotional video surfaced on Raksha Bandhan showing the sister of 17-year-old murder victim Rehan tying a rakhi to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Santosh Patel.

The officer, in return, vowed to secure justice for the deceased teenager and support his family.

He said, “Rehan ki behen ne ye jo rakhi bandhi hai, ispe Om likha hai… iski kasam khate hain ki Rehan ko nyay dilayenge aur uski behen ki suraksha ke liye hamesha tatpar rahenge…(The rakhi tied by Rehan’s sister bears the ‘Om’ symbol. I swear upon it that we will ensure justice for Rehan and always remain committed to protecting his sister.)”

What happened to Rehan?

Rehan, 17, a street vendor who sold pens and keychains near Iqbal Maidan and Moti Masjid in Bhopal, went missing on August 6.

According to police, a group of young men allegedly offered him ₹100 to participate in a staged fight after being influenced by a fake video circulating on social media.

The suspects allegedly took Rehan to an isolated spot near Dhobi Ghat, strangled him and mutilated his body with a blade.

His decomposed body was found floating in Bhopal’s Lower Lake, also known as Chhota Talab, on August 10. His family identified him through a tattoo.

Watch the video here:

ACP Patel said he had no previous relationship with Rehan’s family. However, after repeatedly seeing Rehan’s sister in tears, he assured her that police officers were like her brothers.

On Raksha Bandhan, she called Patel and expressed her wish to meet him at his office. Although the office was closed, Patel realised the significance of the occasion and visited the family’s home.

After she tied the rakhi, Patel pledged that the police would work to ensure justice for Rehan. He also promised to help Rehan’s mother start a small business so she could support herself. Rehan’s father had died earlier, while his mother earned a living by cleaning public toilets.

“The greatest duty of the police on this Raksha Bandhan is to give courage to the victim’s family and make them feel protected. This is the true meaning of khaki,” Patel said.

Pointing to the ‘Om’ symbol on the rakhi, Patel vowed to remain committed to Rehan’s sister’s safety and the family’s fight for justice.