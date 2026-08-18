Bhopal Shocker! 17-Year-Old Keychain Seller Lured With ₹100, Murdered & Dumped In Chhota Talab; Testicle Trafficking Suspected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested five persons, including three minors, for allegedly abducting and murdering a 17-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

The accused reportedly lured the teenager on the pretext of paying him ₹100 and later took him to an isolated spot, where he was allegedly stabbed to death.

The incident happened in Ginnauri and Kilol Park towards Dhobighat near Chhota Talab in Bhopal.

According to a news report by Dainik Bhaskar, the accused was identified as alleged mastermind 20-year-old Zoheb Khan, who reportedly posed as a doctor, 18-year-old Aamir Qureshi and three minors.

क्या भोपाल में सक्रिय है ‘अंडकोष चोर गैंग’?



₹2 करोड़ का लालच, फिर तालाब में मिली किशोर की लाश!



भोपाल में 17 वर्षीय किशोर 6 अगस्त को लापता हुआ। 5 दिन बाद 11 अगस्त को छोटे तालाब में उसकी लाश मिली। कपड़ों और चप्पलों से 14 अगस्त को परिजनों ने पहचान की।



पुलिस ने करीब 13 संदिग्धों… pic.twitter.com/41W0zeZKSx — PRIYA RANA (@priyarana3101) August 18, 2026

Victim sold pens & keychains near Iqbal Maidan

The Shyamla Hills police solved the case during the investigation and recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime and the deceased’s mobile phone.

According to police, the victim used to sell pens and keychains around Iqbal Maidan and Moti Masjid. His mother works as a cleaner at a Sulabh Complex in Mazdoor Nagar.

The accused had reportedly befriended him around a month before the incident.

On August 6, two of the minors allegedly approached the boy at Iqbal Maidan and told him that they had a dispute with some boys near Khattapura.

They allegedly offered him ₹100 to accompany them. Another minor joined the group on the way.

The group reportedly took the boy through Ginnauri and Kilol Park towards Dhobighat near Chhota Talab. Police said Zoheb remained in contact with them over the phone.

At an isolated location near Dhobighat, one accused allegedly attacked the boy from behind. The group then restrained him, and three accused allegedly stabbed him repeatedly, resulting in his death.

During interrogation, police learned that Zoheb had allegedly shown the others a video promising earnings of ₹1.20 crore in exchange for the private parts of a 15-16-year-old boy.

Police recovered the murder weapon and the victim’s mobile phone. Investigators are examining call records, contacts and other digital evidence and are cross-checking the accused’s statements with the crime scene and post-mortem findings.

The victim’s body was recovered on August 10 but remained unidentified and was subsequently buried. His family later identified him from his clothes, slippers and markings on his hand. Police are now completing procedures to exhume the body in the presence of family members.