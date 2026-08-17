Minor Killed, Testicles Removed Over ₹1.20-Crore Organ Sale Plot; 5 Held In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing case of attempted human organ trafficking, Zone-3 police have arrested two youths and detained three minors for allegedly murdering a teenage boy, removing and attempting to sell his testicles for Rs 1.20 crore.

Police said the mastermind had planned the crime after watching a social media video on how to remove body parts from an unconscious person.

The victim, identified as 15-year-old Rehan, used to sell pens and key rings in old city areas. His body was found near Dhobi Ghat at Lower Lake on August 10.

A post-mortem revealed injuries to his abdomen and leg while his testicles were removed using some sharp tool, following which Talaiya police registered a case of murder.

Police circulated his photograph through social media and also went door-to-door seeking identification. On August 15, a sanitation worker Rani Shah approached Talaiya police to report her son missing.

She identified Rehan through a tattoo on his left hand. DCP Zone-3 Ayush Gupta formed teams from Shyamla Hills and Talaiya police stations to crack the case.

Briefing media persons on Monday, DCP Gupta said following investigations, police arrested Zoheb Khan (20), Amir Qureshi, residents of Talaiya and three minors in the age group of 15 to 16 years.

He said that on August 6, two minors approached Rehan at Iqbal Maidan and told him to join their side as they had picked up a fight with someone near Khatlapura.

They offered him Rs 100 to join them for the fight. Aamir and another minor joined them near Retghat. The group then took Rehan towards Dhobi Ghat.

After strangling and killing Rehan, one of the minors reportedly took out a blade and a mask.

Police said Aamir contacted Zoheb, who allegedly gave instructions over the phone for removing the testicles using a small blade and placed them in a plastic bag.

Police said Zoheb later failed to arrange a buyer and the testicles were eventually thrown back into the lake.

Mastermind posed as doctor

A BBA student and son of a BMC employee, Zoheb Khan, introduced himself as a medical student to Amir and minors wearing an apron and carrying a stethoscope.

He allegedly showed them a video explaining how private parts could be removed from a person and the prospects of earning around Rs 1.20 crore by selling the body parts and asked them to arrange for a boy aged around 15-16 years. Aamir subsequently brought two more minors into the alleged conspiracy.

Two other minors escaped

Police said the suspects had initially tried to target two other minors. One refused to come while another was lured with Rs 100 on the pretext of joining a fight.

The suspects allegedly tried to strangle him but he managed to escape. He approached Talaiya police on Sunday, following which another case was registered.

No final deal for testicles

Police claimed no final deal was completed for selling the body parts. However, Zoheb had promised the group that he would arrange a buyer. Cops are scanning his social media accounts to establish whom he had contacted and possibility of some larger racket.