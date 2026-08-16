‘She May Smoke Weed, Have Relationships With Other Men, But I Still Love Her’: Bhopal Man Seeks Wife’s Return | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man insists that though his wife is addicted to marijuana and is also in a relationship with another person, he still wants to live with her.

The reason is that he loves her so much that he is ready to close his eyes to all her vices.

The case came up at one of the counselling sessions at Bhopal District Family Court. The couple had an arranged marriage in 2022, and are parents of two girls, a three-year-old and a one-month-old infant.

They have been living separately for the past eight months. The woman had filed a case seeking maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of Cr PC.

The case was referred for counselling, where the man said that his wife smoked weed.

The woman did not say she didn't. He also said that his wife in a relationship with another man and even that the other man was the father of his younger daughter. His claim went uncontested by the wife.

But despite all this, he declared, he is desperately in love with his wife and can’t live without her.

“She may smoke weed, she may have relationships with other men, she may do anything she likes but I want to live with her,” he told Shail Awasthi, who is handling the case at Bhopal District Family Court.