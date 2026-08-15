Engineer Robbed Of Gold Chain, Mobile At Knifepoint After Accepting Lift In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gang offering lifts to people and robbing them at isolated locations has been active under Gandhi Nagar police station limits.

The gang allegedly robbed an engineer of his gold chain and mobile phone after giving him a lift and threatening him with a knife on Thursday night. Police have caught suspects in connection with the incidents.

According to reports, Ujjain resident Priyanshu Verma, an engineer working with a road construction company in Gandhi Nagar was waiting for transport on July 31 at 7.30 pm.

Three youths on two bikes offered him a lift and took him near a bridge on Aerocity Road. They allegedly threatened him with a knife and fled after snatching his gold chain and mobile phone.

In another incident two days ago, painter Ashok was waiting for transport to Karond around 1 am when two bike-borne youths offered him a lift.

After taking him towards Jail Road, they allegedly stopped at an isolated spot on the pretext of using the washroom and robbed him of his mobile phone at knifepoint.

Police officials said that some suspects have been apprehended and the gang will soon be busted.

FDA’s food recalls for Mother light Chilli & Turmeric

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered a food recall for “Mother light Chilli” and Mother Light Turmeric ” from market. A sample was collected in Sehora in November 2025.

The sample was sent to the FDA lab, Bhopal and both samples Mother Lite Red Chili Powder – 200g — Batch/Lot No. 0912 and Mother Lite Turmeric Powder – 200g — Batch/Lot No. 0913-- were found to be substandard

Sellers and distributors have been directed to immediately halt the sale and distribution of the existing stock of the concerned batches, segregate the product and return it under the food recall process.

The manufacturer, M/s KMC Agro (Lal Nagar, Kakori Police Station, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227107), has been instructed to ensure the traceability of the concerned batches, inform the relevant business operators, withdraw the products from the food distribution chain, and recall the specific food items.