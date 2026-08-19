Transportation Hit In Bhopal As Uber, Ola & Local Taxis Announce Strike To Counter Each Other's Claims— VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Online cab aggregators like Ola and Uber entered their day-2 of strike in Bhopal on Wednesday. The move aims to counter the strike organised by local taxi and autorickshaw unions, which are demanding regulation of the e-cab services.

Now, with both-- local taxis and online cabs on strike, conveyance is likely to be disrupted in the city.

In fact, ground reports suggest passengers remained stranded for hours at Bhopal railway station on Wednesday morning. The passengers tried to book Ola and Uber, even offering to pay extra, but could not get the booking. Even local taxis and autorickshaws did not take their ride.

Local taxis stage protest at Board Office

Autorickshaws and local taxis gathered at Board Office Square in Bhopal at 11 am on Wednesday and staged a protest against the online cab aggregators. They will also submit a charter of their demands to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh.

They claimed that Ola, Uber and Rapido have disrupted the market, impacting their pricing. They demanded regulation of the online cab aggregators and action against vehicles with private numbers conducting commercial operation.

'Puncture vehicle tyre if you see cab taking rides'

Videos surfaced on social media, where local taxi union leaders could be seen instructing several autorickshaw and taxi drivers. They strictly instructed the team not to accept any passengers.

One could even be heard saying if any autorickshaw is seen accepting a ride, puncture all tyres of the vehicle and dial 112.

The other bought a tray of ratio-- including flour, sugar, vegetables and instant noodles, extending it to any driver who is in need. "Ye ration ka samaan hai, jisse zaroorat hai le lo, bas 2 din taxi mat chalao." (Any driver in need can use this ration, but it is a request continue the strike for two days.)

The strike is likely to continue till August 20.