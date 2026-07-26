Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network Of Madhya Pradesh Seeks ₹30,000 Stipend For MBBS Interns | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA JDN) has submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, appealing for a stipend hike for MBBS interns.

IMA JDN Madhya Pradesh has extended its full support to the long-pending demand for a stipend hike for MBBS interns working in the state's government medical colleges. In the letter, the IMA demanded that the monthly stipend for interns be increased from the current Rs 14,337 to Rs 30,000.

Dr Kuldeep Gupta, general secretary of IMA JDN Madhya Pradesh, stated that intern doctors are the backbone of the state's healthcare services and serve patients by performing continuous duties lasting 24 to 36 hours across hospital departments, including OPD, IPD, emergency, labour rooms, operation theatres and community health services.

Expressing concern, the IMA said the current monthly stipend of Rs 14,337 is grossly inadequate given the heavy workload, rising inflation and the cost of living. The stipend paid to interns in Madhya Pradesh is significantly lower than in many other states, leading to a sense of disappointment among young doctors, he added.

A high-level meeting involving intern representatives should be convened at the government level to find a time-bound solution to the issue. IMA JDN MP emphasised that the state's intern doctors have been presenting their legitimate demands in an extremely disciplined and peaceful manner for several days.