Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Credit Outreach Camp Held BY Central Bank Of India IN Bhopal | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bank of India (Gwalior regional office) organised a Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Credit outreach camp in Morena district on Thursday. Detailed presentation was made regarding the work being undertaken and the progress achieved in the district under Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana.

Regional head Dharmendra Kumar described the Yojana as a historic initiative for the economic empowerment of traditional craftspeople and artisans, stating that public sector banks are fully committed to taking the government's public welfare schemes to the last person in the queue.

Executive Director Mahendra Dohare spoke on importance of providing timely and simplified banking services to eligible beneficiaries, noting that promoting self-employment through financial inclusion is one of the bank's top priorities.

UCO Bank surges in Q1 FY26-27

In a robust start to the fiscal year 2026–27, UCO Bank announced its Q1 financial results for the quarter ended June 30.

The lender's total business expanded by 15.53% year-on-year (Y-o-Y), officially crossing the milestone threshold to stand at ?6,05,083 crore. Operating profit skyrocketed by 79.84% Y-o-Y to reach Rs 2,810 crore for the quarter, compared to the same period last year.

Net profit also moved upward, posting an 8.05% Y-o-Y increase to reach Rs 656 crore, up from Rs 607 crore recorded in Q1 FY 2025–26. Net Interest Margin (NIM) remained healthy, with the domestic NIM standing at 3.24% and global NIM at 3.05%.