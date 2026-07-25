Bhopal Police Crunches Stalls Bhoj Wetland Eviction Drive After The National Green Tribunal Directions | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued directions to clear encroachments from Bhoj Wetland, the district administration is yet to begin action against 36 identified establishments at Boat Club, with only three days remaining before the next hearing on July 29.

When contacted, TT Nagar SDM Archana Rawat Sharma said police personnel could not be arranged on two occasions for the encroachment removal drive. She said deployment for the Assembly session and the Agniveer recruitment rally further delayed the operation. “Action will be taken once sufficient police force becomes available,” she added.

On July 22, the NGT had pulled up Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the district administration for failing to remove encroachments from the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Bhoj Wetland despite repeated directions over the past six years. It directed the authorities to remove all encroachments and submit a fresh compliance report by July 29.

Police officials said a significant number of personnel have been deployed for Indian Army Agniveer recruitment rally, being held from July 28 to Aug 8 at the International Sports Complex in Bhopal. Earlier, nearly 200 police personnel were engaged in security arrangements during Assembly session, while another 100 to 400 personnel have been deployed daily to manage protests across the city.

36 establishments identified for eviction

Following an NGT-mandated survey, the administration issued eviction orders against 36 establishments, including shops operating in BMC-designated food zone. Portions of restaurants, food stalls and even BMC's Kachra Cafe were found to be within the encroachment zone. However, the proposed drive could not be carried out due to the unavailability of adequate police force.