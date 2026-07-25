Temple Theft Gang Busted; 12 Cases Solved In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal (Rural) Police have cracked 12 temple theft cases with the arrest of a six-member gang including notorious criminal Deendayal alias Dina Maharaj, who was wanted in several serious offences across Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

According to police, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted following a series of temple thefts. Acting on a tip-off, the team arrested Deendayal and his associates near Sukhi Sewaniya bypass. The alleged receiver of the stolen property, Anand alias Indra Narayan Rajput, was later arrested in Hoshangabad.

Police recovered 16 silver crowns, a silver plate, a silver canopy (chhatra), a silver-encrusted coconut, a silver Om symbol, a brass bell and other religious artefacts weighing around 1.5 kg of silver, collectively valued at about Rs 4 lakh. During interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to their involvement in 12 temple thefts and attempted thefts under the Itkhedi, Sukhi Sewaniya and Berasia police station limits.

Police said the gang conducted reconnaissance before targeting temples and switched off their mobile phones several hours before committing the crimes to avoid electronic surveillance. After stealing valuables, they frequently changed hideouts and sold part of the stolen property.

Deendayal, the alleged gang leader, has an extensive criminal record including cases of murder, robbery and Arms Act violations. SIT incharge inspector Narendra Kulaste said interrogation was continuing to ascertain the gang's involvement in other temple thefts and recover additional stolen property.