Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Honours World Cup Cricket Champ Kranti Gaud; Presents ₹5 Lakh At CM House In Bhopal

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Honours Cricketer Kranti Gaud; Presents ₹5 Lakh At CM House In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated cricketer Kranti Gaud, along with her father Narsingh Gaud and brother Mahendra Singh, at the CM House on Wednesday.

Kranti is the first Indian woman cricketer to have her name inscribed on the prestigious Lord's Test Honours Board. The chief minister presented her with a cheque of Rs 3 lakh and a memento on behalf of the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare.

He also presented an additional Rs 2 lakh as a personal honorarium in recognition of her achievement.

Yadav described Kranti as Madhya Pradesh's beloved daughter and younger sister, saying she had ushered in a new sporting revolution in the state through her outstanding achievements.

The chief minister said the Madhya Pradesh government was placing special emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure, providing quality training and ensuring world-class facilities for athletes to promote sports in the state.