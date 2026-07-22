NGT Pulls Up Collector, Departments; Seeks Response Over Open Burning Of Expired Medicines Behind RTO Complex In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of the open burning of expired medicines on government land behind the RTO complex in Bhopal, calling it a serious violation of the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The NGT questioned four departments and demanded to know how the disposal of illegal biomedical waste has gone unnoticed.

The Tribunal on Wednesday issued notice to Bhopal district collector Priyank Mishra, the state environment secretary, the health secretary, and member secretary of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, seeking their responses.

The case pertains to the alleged burning of expired medicine strips, syrup bottles, and injection vials at Rani Avantibai Transport Nagar, located behind the RTO complex in Kokta. According to the NGT, the toxic fumes generated from the burning pose a significant threat to public health and the environment.

The Tribunal questioned how such illegal disposal of biomedical waste continued without the knowledge of law enforcement and regulatory agencies. It also sought to know what action had been taken by departments responsible for public health and environmental protection. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 7.

Disposal only through authorised incinerators

In its order, the NGT reiterated that expired medicines must be disposed of only through the incinerator of an authorised Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTF), as mandated under the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016. Open burning, burial, or disposal along with municipal solid waste is prohibited and constitutes an offence under the Environment (Protection) Act, which provides for imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh for violations.

Joint committee ordered, report in 6 weeks

Taking the matter seriously, the NGT has also directed the formation of a joint committee comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, the health department and the MPPCB to inspect the site and submit a factual and action-taken report within six weeks. The MPPCB has been appointed as the nodal agency for the committee.