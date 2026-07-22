37-Year-Old Chef Hangs Self Near Kaliyasot Dam In Bhopal, Suicide Note Alleges Loan Harassment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old chef was found hanging from a tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal late on Tuesday night.

According to information, the incident took place near the Kaliyasot Dam area under the Ratibad police station limits in Bhopal.

The deceased was identified as Ramshravan Patel and was found hanging in the Tera Shutter area. Police reached the spot after receiving information and started an investigation.

Ramshravan, a resident of Brijdham Colony in Neelbad, worked as a chef at a bungalow on Kolar Road. His bike was found near the spot, and police also recovered a suicide note from his trouser pocket.

A case of unnatural death was registered, and further investigation is underway.

According to his family members, Ramshravan left home on Tuesday afternoon, saying he was going to work, but did not return till night. His body was later found hanging near Kaliyasot Dam.

Suicide note recovered

In the suicide note, Ramshravan alleged that he had borrowed ₹3.70 lakh from a person named Brij Patel for house construction.

He claimed that he had already repaid the principal amount but was still being pressured to pay ₹10,000 as daily interest.

He also alleged that recovery agents from a private finance company were continuously putting pressure on him.

The note stated that the mental stress caused by the alleged harassment pushed him to take the extreme step.

Ramshravan’s brother Arun Patel said his brother had even mortgaged family jewellery to clear the debt. However, he continued to face pressure from those demanding money.

The family alleged that Ramshravan had been called to Chunabhatti police station three days ago and was kept there for hours while being pressured to repay the loan. Police, however, denied having any information about such an incident.

Ratibad police said the preliminary investigation suggested that financial stress could be a reason behind the suicide.

Attempted suicide four days ago

The family also informed police that Ramshravan had attempted suicide four days ago by consuming poison, but his life was saved at that time.

Police conducted the post-mortem and handed over the body to the family. The handwriting in the suicide note will be examined, while investigators will also check call records, financial transactions and question the people named in the note.

Police are also looking into whether any illegal recovery practices or harassment took place during loan collection.

“The suicide note has been recovered, and the allegations mentioned in it are being investigated from all angles. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” police said.