Married For 18 Months, 22-Year-Old Woman Hangs Self In MP's Gwalior

22-Year-Old Woman Hanged Herself In MP's Gwalior; Exact Reason Remains Unclear | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself on Tuesday night. She had been married for 18 months in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident happened in DD Nagar, within the jurisdiction of the Maharajpura police station in Gwalior.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Sakshi Chaudhary, wife of Lalkesh Chaudhary, resident of DD Nagar under the Maharajpura police station area.

According to the police, Sakshi and Lalkesh had been married for about a year and a half. Lalkesh is an engineer in a government department and was on duty at the time of the incident. The police did not find any suicide note at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest the possibility of domestic discord, however, the exact reason for the suicide remains unclear.

The Maharajpura police have registered a case regarding the unnatural death and have initiated an investigation.

Officials stated that further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report and facts revealed during the investigation.

42-Year-Old Taxi Driver Hangs Himself To Death After Wife Files Dowry Case

A similar case was reported in Gwalior on July 15, where a 42-year-old taxi driver allegedly hanged himself to death in Scindia Nagar of Mahalgaon in Gwalior on Tuesday.

The police found a video recorded by the deceased on his mobile phone before his death.

In the video, he accused his wife of mental harassment, filing a false dowry case, and making his married life difficult. Police have included the video in the investigation and said further action will depend on the findings.

The deceased was identified as Suresh Shakya, son of Kallu Shakya and a resident of Scindia Nagar, Mahalgaon.